Founder's Son Opens Hand & Stone Message and Facial Spa 

Nick Marco, the son of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa's founder, John Marco, has opened a new spa in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

The visionary behind the name "Hand & Stone," Nick Marco has played an instrumental role in the brand's growth and success. At just 14 years old, he suggested the name to his father, inspired by their conversations about hot stone massages, an idea that eventually became one of Hand & Stone's signature services.

Since then, Nick has been a driving force in shaping the company, expanding his own portfolio by acquiring four new locations in New Jersey and bringing his total number of spas to 12. Marco has been deeply involved in every stage of the company's growth, and this new Ohio location reflects his ongoing commitment to the brand's future success.

"I'm thrilled to bring Hand & Stone's renowned wellness services to Upper Arlington, offering the community a place to truly prioritize their well-being," he said. "Having been part of this brand from its earliest days, I've seen how our services positively impact people's lives. As the owner of this location, my goal is to create a sanctuary where our clients feel valued, cared for, and rejuvenated. We're focused on raising the bar every day to ensure every guest enjoys an exceptional experience from the moment they walk in."

The newest Hand & Stone in Upper Arlington brings high-quality professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan salt, sports, deep tissue, oncology, and prenatal massages to the greater Ohio community.