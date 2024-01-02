Franchise Recruiting Needs Tune-Up: Mystery Shopping Reveals Missed Opportunities

The path to franchise recruitment success is paved with simple steps, yet many brands miss the mark on basic fundamentals. This year's annual mystery shopping study presented at the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference, reveals room for improvement across the board.

Qualified leads are becoming scarce, notes Jayson Pearl, ServiceScore president and mystery shopper researcher. "Salespeople need to take the extra time to set themselves apart by being extra-responsive to somebody who raises their hand, saying, ‘I’m interested in your brand’.”

Simple things like returning a phone call or directing a prospect to the franchise development website can make a big difference.

Pearl and fellow mystery shoppers, Graham Chapman and Jessee Leili-Jones with 919 Marketing Company, and Dawn Kane and Jacquie Rooney with Hot Dish Advertising summed up some key areas where brands can elevate their game:

Responsiveness is king: A missed phone call or delayed response can be a deal breaker. Make prompt communication a priority.

A missed phone call or delayed response can be a deal breaker. Make prompt communication a priority. Dedicated space for franchise development: Don't rely solely on your consumer-facing website. Create a dedicated franchise development site with clear information and resources.

Don't rely solely on your consumer-facing website. Create a dedicated franchise development site with clear information and resources. Train your sales team to differentiate your brand: Equip them with talking points that showcase your unique value proposition.

Equip them with talking points that showcase your unique value proposition. AI can be a helpful tool, but ensure alignment: Don't let AI schedules clash with human outreach.

Don't let AI schedules clash with human outreach. Content is king: Engage prospects with informative blogs, GIFs, and videos.

Engage prospects with informative blogs, GIFs, and videos. Broken links are deal breakers: Test all web links to ensure a smooth user experience.

Test all web links to ensure a smooth user experience. Social media authenticity matters: Don't copy-paste generic posts. Tailor your content to your brand and target audience.

Don't copy-paste generic posts. Tailor your content to your brand and target audience. Consistency is key: Aim for three social media posts per week to stay top-of-mind.

Aim for three social media posts per week to stay top-of-mind. Walk the walk: See your development efforts through the eyes of a prospect.

See your development efforts through the eyes of a prospect. Mystery shop yourself: Conduct your own internal audit to identify and address weaknesses.

By implementing these simple best practices, franchise brands can significantly improve their recruitment success rate in a competitive market. Remember, small improvements add up over time, and a focus on the fundamentals can make all the difference in attracting and converting qualified franchisees.