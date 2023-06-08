Franchise Update Media Reveals 2023 Franchise Innovation Award Winners

Franchise Update Media has announced the winners of the 5th annual Franchise Innovation Awards, which recognize the most outstanding innovations in franchising in the past year.

The goal of these annual awards is to identify and recognize the franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies and tactics. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges who evaluated the objectives and results of more than 150 entrants.

Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations & Technology, and Human Resources.

The annual competition also celebrates a “Best of the Best” overall winner in marketing with the Franchise Marketing Leadership Award. This award is given to the brand that created the most innovative—and successful—marketing campaign. This year’s winner, Denny’s, rolled to the rescue with its Mobile Relief Diner that serves meals to those affected by natural disasters. It topped the list of several excellent marketing submissions.

A Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership Award was presented to the “Best of the Best” submission in the operations and technology categories. This year’s winner, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, launched a manufacturing and distribution plant to provide proprietary barbecue meats and control the costs of goods for Dickey’s franchisees.

Overall Winners (2)

Denny’s—Marketing

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit—Operations & Technology

Marketing Finalists (4)

Dogtopia Canada

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Budget Blinds/Home Franchise Concepts

Denny’s

Operations & Technology Finalists (4)

Kona Ice

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

MassageLuXe

BrightStar Care

Marketing & Branding (8)

Kumon North America—Best Big Budget Campaign

Dogtopia Canada—Best Digital Campaign

RNR Tire Express—Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe—Best Loyalty App

Denny’s—Best PR Campaign

Budget Blinds/Home Franchise Concepts—Best Social Media Campaign

Denny’s—Cause Marketing Champion

Cicis Pizza—Local Marketing Leadership

Products & Services (5)

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa—Most Innovative Product Introduction

Assisted Living Locators—Most Innovative Service Introduction

Twin Peaks—Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

BrightStar Care—Most Innovative Use of Data

Cruise Planners—Most Innovative Use of Technology: Products

Operations & Technology (7)

Kona Ice—Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype

Wireless Zone—Most Innovative Franchisee Support

Re-Bath—Most Innovative Operations Team

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit—Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements

Camp Bow Wow—Most Innovative Use of Data

MassageLuXe—Most Innovative Use of Technology

MassageLuXe—Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services

Human Resources (3)

America’s Swimming Pool Co., The Cleaning Authority, & Woofie’s Pet Care—Most Innovative Employee Recruiting

Homewatch CareGivers/Authority Brands—Most Innovative Employee Retention

ManageMowed—Most Innovative Employee Training

The winners will be celebrated in Franchise Update magazine, available later this year at franchising.com/magazine.