Franchise Update Media Reveals 2023 Franchise Innovation Award Winners
Franchise Update Media has announced the winners of the 5th annual Franchise Innovation Awards, which recognize the most outstanding innovations in franchising in the past year.
The goal of these annual awards is to identify and recognize the franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies and tactics. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges who evaluated the objectives and results of more than 150 entrants.
Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations & Technology, and Human Resources.
The annual competition also celebrates a “Best of the Best” overall winner in marketing with the Franchise Marketing Leadership Award. This award is given to the brand that created the most innovative—and successful—marketing campaign. This year’s winner, Denny’s, rolled to the rescue with its Mobile Relief Diner that serves meals to those affected by natural disasters. It topped the list of several excellent marketing submissions.
A Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership Award was presented to the “Best of the Best” submission in the operations and technology categories. This year’s winner, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, launched a manufacturing and distribution plant to provide proprietary barbecue meats and control the costs of goods for Dickey’s franchisees.
Overall Winners (2)
Denny’s—Marketing
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit—Operations & Technology
Marketing Finalists (4)
Dogtopia Canada
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Budget Blinds/Home Franchise Concepts
Denny’s
Operations & Technology Finalists (4)
Kona Ice
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
MassageLuXe
BrightStar Care
Marketing & Branding (8)
Kumon North America—Best Big Budget Campaign
Dogtopia Canada—Best Digital Campaign
RNR Tire Express—Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)
Tropical Smoothie Cafe—Best Loyalty App
Denny’s—Best PR Campaign
Budget Blinds/Home Franchise Concepts—Best Social Media Campaign
Denny’s—Cause Marketing Champion
Cicis Pizza—Local Marketing Leadership
Products & Services (5)
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa—Most Innovative Product Introduction
Assisted Living Locators—Most Innovative Service Introduction
Twin Peaks—Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools
BrightStar Care—Most Innovative Use of Data
Cruise Planners—Most Innovative Use of Technology: Products
Operations & Technology (7)
Kona Ice—Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype
Wireless Zone—Most Innovative Franchisee Support
Re-Bath—Most Innovative Operations Team
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit—Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements
Camp Bow Wow—Most Innovative Use of Data
MassageLuXe—Most Innovative Use of Technology
MassageLuXe—Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services
Human Resources (3)
America’s Swimming Pool Co., The Cleaning Authority, & Woofie’s Pet Care—Most Innovative Employee Recruiting
Homewatch CareGivers/Authority Brands—Most Innovative Employee Retention
ManageMowed—Most Innovative Employee Training
The winners will be celebrated in Franchise Update magazine, available later this year at franchising.com/magazine.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$350,000
$250,000