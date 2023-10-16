Franchisee signs a 7-unit deal with Jars by Fabio Viviani 

Troy Lovins, whose portfolio includes multiple Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa locations, agreed to open 7 Jars by Fabio Viviani locations in Kansas City.

When looking to expand with another brand, Lovins discovered Jars and was intrigued by its potential. Jars’ appeal lies in its streamlined business model, requiring no prior restaurant experience, minimal labor, and no need for costly hoods or vents. The partnership enables Lovins to diversify his business portfolio beyond service brands and introduce a user-friendly dessert concept to the Kansas City scene.

“I entered the world of franchising to become my own boss, to step away from the innovation side of business and focus solely on being the operator of a fantastic concept,” Lovins said. “I evaluated numerous restaurant and dessert concepts, and once I delved deeper into Jars, I couldn't resist the allure of this fun brand with its remarkably simple and intelligent model. I was hooked from the very start.”

Jars by Fabio Viviani is a dessert-focused concept. Viviani has garnered a worldwide following of food enthusiasts, and his culinary empire includes restaurants, bestselling cookbooks, and media appearances.