Franchisees connect with customers on social media

According to Statista, approximately 4.9 billion people around the world use social media in 2023. That’s a lot of eyeballs looking for engaging content. Successful multi-unit franchisees are wise to use the social media platforms their customers use.

Sedrick Turner is president of Global Midsouth Corp., which operates 8 Checkers (with 1 under construction), and 6 Rally’s

“It’s increasing business through our new rewards and mobile app. We are able to reach those who don’t see our television commercials or receive coupons via mail. We also use social media to post news of our growth and breakthroughs.”

Gary Avants is founder and president of Avants Management Group, which operates 35 Zaxby’s

“Social media is a powerful tool for local store marketing, helping us foster positive community relationships. With dedicated social media platforms for each of our locations across our 6 states of operation, we share the Zaxby's brand story locally, celebrate community partnerships, recognize exceptional employees, and promote exclusive events and offers. It's also a direct line for issue resolution, showcasing our commitment to an exceptional guest experience. Our aim is to show every community we serve how much their support means to our family-run stores.”

Roger Wagner is chief operating officer of BRG, M2R, and W2B, which together operate 20 Burger Kings, 12 Moe’s Southwest Grills, and 5 Tropical Smoothie Cafes

“I’ve invested a lot of time into learning about social media and its effects. You simply cannot reach the same amount of people without using social media. It’s an incredibly effective tool to build excitement around openings and promotions. Marketing your business has become so much easier the more common social media has become in the last decade or so.”

Michael T. Fay is CEO of MTF Companies, which operates 25 Subways, 11 Little Medical Schools, 3 Overtime Athletics, and 1 Flex Enrichment

“It can help grow the business if used effectively for marketing. On the flip side, if something negative happens, literally, the world can find out in minutes. Fingers crossed—the world has only heard positive feedback so far.”

Jeremy Music is a franchisee of Front Porch Coffee, which operates 16 Scooter’s Coffees, 1 Wingstop, and 1 Billy Sims BBQ

“We are affected by reviews on Google or Yelp. If someone has a bad experience, there’s a process. If they call or email, we’ll be notified. We call those people and find out how we can make it right. That’s the only way we’re going to get better. We take that very seriously.”