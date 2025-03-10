Game Within the Game: Emerging Swing Bays offers golf, fitness, and community

Golf has always been more than just a sport to me—it’s a way of life. From my early days as a head pro to my experiences as a teaching instructor and tournament player, I have seen firsthand how golf brings people together. It’s not just about perfecting a swing or shaving strokes off your game; it’s about the community that forms around the sport. Connections are made, and relationships built. This was the foundation on which I built Swing Bays, a place that combines the best elements of golf into one cohesive experience. It’s not just a facility; it’s a hub for golfers of all skill levels to practice, learn, and grow in a welcoming and supportive environment.

The Vision

The idea for Swing Bays started with a simple dream: to create a place that goes beyond the traditional golfing experience. I envisioned a one-stop shop where the country club member and the casual weekend golfer could feel equally at home. As a PGA professional, I saw the need for an inclusive, approachable environment where golfers could play and also work on their fitness, receive tailored instruction, and benefit from club fittings—essentially, a place where golfers could improve their game and well-being in a holistic way.

In June 2022, we soft launched Swing Bays with minimal advertising and an emphasis on word-of-mouth marketing through my loyal clientele. By September of that year, we officially opened our doors with a large launch. The first few months were dedicated to refining the customer experience and ensuring our staff embodied the unique Swing Bays culture built on warmth, camaraderie, and an unwavering commitment to customer service.

Building community

Launching an indoor golf facility in the wake of a global pandemic presented a unique set of challenges. The fear of the unknown—wondering how the public would respond to indoor spaces, particularly for a leisure activity like golf—was real. But I was fortunate to have a community of supporters who believed in the Swing Bays vision as much as I did. Their enthusiasm and trust gave me the energy to keep moving forward during uncertain times, and they’re the reason we’ve succeeded in building what we have today.

A holistic approach

Swing Bays offers more than just golf simulators; it’s an all-encompassing experience. While many indoor golf centers focus solely on entertainment, Swing Bays differentiates itself by taking a more complete approach to the sport. We provide instruction to help golfers improve their skills. We also offer fitness programs designed to help golfers stay strong and healthy, so they can continue enjoying the game for years to come. Our club-fitting services ensure that each golfer is using the equipment that’s best suited for their unique swing.

The fitness aspect of Swing Bays sets us apart. Golf is a physical game, and if you want to play better and longer, fitness is key. That’s why we have Titleist Performance Institute-certified fitness instructors who work one-on-one with our members. We help golfers improve their physical strength, flexibility, and endurance so that their game improves holistically. The results show up in their swing mechanics and overall performance on the course.

Membership model

At the heart of our business is a membership-based model that focuses on fostering a community. Our members aren’t just paying for access to simulators or lessons; they’re joining a supportive network of fellow golf enthusiasts who are all striving to improve. We’ve designed Swing Bays to be a place where everyone, from beginners to pros, can come together, share their love for the sport, and grow as players. This family-like atmosphere extends to our staff as well. When you walk through the doors, you feel the difference immediately: Our team is passionate about what we do, and that energy is contagious.

Going forward

As we look to the future, Swing Bays is poised to redefine the indoor golf experience. The demand for indoor golf facilities is growing and driven in part by the sport’s surge in popularity over the past five years. But it’s not just about growth for the sake of expansion. With Fransmart as a perfect partner for franchise growth the right way, we are committed to maintaining the core values that have made Swing Bays successful: community, inclusivity, and a passion for helping people play better, healthier golf.

Swing Bays will continue to evolve, but our mission will remain the same: to offer golfers a place where they can improve their game and become part of a supportive community that shares their passion for golf.

For golfers of all levels who want to get better, stronger, and more connected to the game they love, Swing Bays is the answer.

Dustin Miller is a PGA of America Golf Professional and founder of Swing Bays.