Georgia Multi-Brand Operator Adds Captain D's to Portfolio

Zuber Malek moved to Glennville, Georgia 16 years ago. He purchased his first Dairy Queen there in 2006 and has gone on to add three more locations over the years. He also operates a Marco’s Pizza and an Anytime Fitness location and is in the middle of building a Comfort Inn and Suites location. This week, the busy Malek opened his first Captain D’s in the Georgia town.

“This brand is true to its reputation as ‘outstanding in a sea of ordinary.’ When I saw the chance to convert a vacant restaurant site at the entrance to our city and replace an eyesore with a crown to the town, I knew it was the right next business investment for me and for Glennville,” said Malek. “I’m grateful for the tremendous support the community has always shown us and look forward to bringing them Captain D’s.”

Malek has been not only an entrepreneur but an active member of the community serving multiple civic organizations and regularly giving back to a number of charitable organizations throughout the years.

“Tattnall County has played a big role in shaping my family and business life,” said Malek. “Tanzil and I moved here with $50 and a few pots and pans, and now we are living the American Dream.”