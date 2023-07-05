 Georgia Multi-Brand Operator Adds Salata Salad Kitchen to Portfolio
By: Kerry Pipes | 312 Reads | 1 Shares

Multi-brand restaurant operator Phillip Jones has just inked a deal to bring three Salata Salad Kitchen locations to Georgia. His first location is set to open this year in Hapeville.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Salata for some time now and knew the Hapeville community would benefit from the brand’s healthier food options,” said Jones, who is also a multi-unit franchisee with Smoothie King and Marcos Pizza. “Salata not only presents an opportunity to further diversify my portfolio, but also enhance the dining options in Hapeville. I’m eager to open my first location this year.”

Jones operates three Marco’s Pizza locations and five Smoothie Kings, with three more of those stores in the pipeline.

Salata Salad Kitchen is a fast casual brand that was founded in Houston in 2005 and has grown to more than 90 locations in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

Jones added that while looking for his next business venture he zeroed in on Salata because of the brand’s recent growth and the commitment it places on franchisee satisfaction and innovation. “The support provided by the entire home office team has been top notch,” he said.

Published: July 5th, 2023

