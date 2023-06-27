Global Franchise Connections To Bring Global Franchise Community to Miami in September

NOTE: This is an edited version of a press release. To learn more about this opportunity, see contact information below.

Fifteen selected U.S. franchisors will offer franchise development and business ownership opportunities in Miami, Florida to international investors and prospective candidates as part of a collaboration between the U.S. Commercial Service, Akerman LLP, and Summa Franchise Consulting.

The event will bring senior-level franchise development executives of participating brands together with potential business investors and partners. These meetings will come after a daylong discovery tour of the franchisors with franchised units in the Miami area, along with brand presentations by the participating brands.

The goal of the event is to create a process for high-level communication, negotiation, and education that will lead to signed franchise agreements among this group of franchise brands and investors. Global Franchise Connections occurs from September 12–14 in the Akerman conference facilities in Miami.

The selected group of franchise companies, to be announced in early July, will present opportunities to global attendees across QSR, fast food, casual dining, pizza, home improvement, entertainment, healthcare, business services, cleaning services, fitness, and other service-related franchise verticals.

Prospective international franchisees and investors are welcome from around the globe, and should request an invitation from the U.S. Commercial Service, Akerman, LLP, or Summa Franchise Consulting. Companies will be vetted based on interests, ability to invest in concepts, and knowledge of the franchise business model.

The U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. USCS’s trade professionals in more than 100 U.S. cities and more than 85 countries help U.S. companies get started in exporting or to increase sales to new global markets.

For more information, contact:

W. Eric Johnson

Global Team Leader–Franchising

U.S. Commercial Service

U.S. Department of Commerce | International Trade Administration

230 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1725

Atlanta, GA 30303

Tel: 404-290-2169

Eric.Johnson@trade.gov

trade.gov/export-solutions