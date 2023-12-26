 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards - December 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#97, December 12, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Global Government Debt Projected To Hit $97.1 Trillion This Year, a 40% Increase Since 2019

Global Trade To Contract by 5% in 2023, UN Body Says

Restoring Growth—OECD Economic Outlook November 2023

Europe Seals World’s First Set of Rules Regulating Artificial Intelligence

Amex GBT Projects 2024 Global Airfares To Stabilize

U.S. Stock Analysts Who Got It Wrong Last Year Predict a Soft Landing in 2024

McDonald’s Targets 50,000 Restaurants in Expansion Blitz

Brand Global News: 7-Eleven, Joe and the Juice, KFC, McDonald’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: December 26th, 2023

