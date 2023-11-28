Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards – November 2023
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#95, November 14, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
- Visualizing All the World’s Carbon Emissions by Country
- It’s U.S. vs. China in an Increasingly Divided World Economy
- Foreign Firms Pull Billions in Earnings Out of China
- India is in the Midst of an Unusual IPO Boom
- Technology Trends for 2024 and Beyond
Brand Global News: Planet Fitness, Popeyes, and Subway
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
