 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards - October 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg | 645 Reads |

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#93, October 17, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

2023 World Population (Live)

• Global Trade Poised To Turn a Corner

• The Future of International Travel Is Passport-Free

• A (US) Recession Is No Longer the Consensus

• 1 of 8 Americans Have Worked at the Golden Arches, McDonald’s Says

• Which Countries Have the Highest Investment Risk?

Brand Global News: Burger King, Jack in the Box, Mathnasium, McDonald’s, Texas Roadhouse

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: October 23rd, 2023

