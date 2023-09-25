 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards - September 2023
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards - September 2023

By: Eddy Goldberg | 180 Reads |

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards - September 2023

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#91, September 19, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Brand Global News: Chick-fil-A, Church’s Chicken, Paradies Lagardère, Twisted by Wetzel’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

 

Published: September 25th, 2023

Share this Feature

Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
American Family Care
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Dogtopia
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Wing It On!
Established in 2011, Wing It On! is the only authentic, Buffalo-inspired chicken wing experience in the fast-casual wing game. We know the details...
Cash Required:
$150,000
Learn More
Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart provides premium automotive appearance and protection services to extend the life of vehicles. Recently ranked #1 in its...
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters