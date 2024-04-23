 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, April 2024
By: Eddy Goldberg | 283 Reads |

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#106, April 16, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

What is AI (Artificial Intelligence)?

Visualizing the Size of the Global Senior Population

Travel and Tourism Industry Poised To Break Records This Year

Semiconductor Companies by Industry Revenue Share

China’s Mammoth Effort to Help Foreigners Spend, Spend, Spend

Canada Unveils Billions for Artificial Intelligence

This Country Will Require Americans To Show Their Bank Statements to Visit

Brand Global News Section: Body Fit, Body Shop, Jersey Mike’s, Little Chef, Subway

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: April 23rd, 2024

