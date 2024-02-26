 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, February 2024
Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, February 2024

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, February 2024

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#102, February 20, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Business Travel Set To Reach $1 Trillion by 2030

Outlook Improves for NZ (New Zealand) Franchisors, Franchisees

Some Volkswagen Cars Delayed in U.S. Ports Over Chinese Part

Big U.S. Food and Drink Brands Are Getting Hit by the Israel-Hamas War

Australia Moves Closer to Mandatory Artificial Intelligence Restrictions

Geopolitical Significance of U.S. LNG (Liquid Natural Gas)

Brand Global News Section: McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs, Taco Bell, Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: February 26th, 2024

