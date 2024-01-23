 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, January 2024
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, January 2024

By: Eddy Goldberg | 216 Reads |

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, January 2024

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#99, January 9, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Six things to watch in the 2024 global economy, from tax cuts to AI

Global stock markets record best year since 2019

How major currencies performed in 2023

The top tech trends to watch in 2024

Will India emerge as a global economic powerhouse in 2024?

Will AI enable a three-day workweek?

Brand Global News: Chick-fil-A, Domino’s, McDonald’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: January 23rd, 2024

Share this Feature

American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Dogtopia
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high-quality and fresh southwestern food.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More
MOOYAH Burgers & Fries
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is a fast-casual concept committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by specializing...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters