 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, May 2024
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#108, May 14, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

What Is the Future of AI (McKinsey)?

How People Get Around in the U.S., Europe, and Asia

Women’s Sports in the Middle East

Vaccines Have Saved 150 Million Children Over the Past 50 Years

Renewable Energy Passes 30% of the World’s Electricity Supply

The Debate Is Heating Up Over China’s Factory Output

Japanese Angst as India Set To Become Fourth-Largest Economy

Brand Global News Section: Luckin Coffee, McDonald’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pret A Manger, Planet Fitness, Yum China 

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: May 28th, 2024

