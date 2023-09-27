Golden Chick multi-unit operator opens his first Captain D's

Joseph Omobogie, a Texas-based multi-unit franchisee, has diversified his holdings with the opening of his first Captain D’s, a $7.5 million development in Cedar Hill, Texas, which is part of the Dallas market.

Omobogie is no stranger to the restaurant industry and operates 14 Golden Chick locations throughout the Lone Star state. He has more than two decades of experience as a franchisee since immigrating to the U.S. from Nigeria in 1990.

“Diversifying my portfolio with a second brand is a decision I’ve meticulously thought through,” Omobogie said. “After a thorough analysis, I pinpointed Captain D’s as the ideal addition. The restaurant’s menu and value proposition stood out to me. The array of seafood options presented by Captain D’s, alongside its unwavering dedication to serving top-notch meals, perfectly aligns with my vision of creating unforgettable dining moments for my customers.”

He said he developed a fondness for eating at Captain D’s during his early days in the U.S. when the restaurant quickly became one of his favorites. He plans to bring a Captain D’s to Corsicana in late 2024.

“Joseph’s track record in the restaurant franchising industry speaks volumes about his entrepreneurial prowess and dedication, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Captain D’s family,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Cedar Hill is in for a treat as he brings his passion for quality and commitment to excellence to our newest location.”