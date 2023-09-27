 Golden Chick multi-unit operator opens his first Captain D's
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Golden Chick multi-unit operator opens his first Captain D's

By: M. Scott Morris | 183 Reads |

Golden Chick multi-unit operator opens his first Captain D's

Joseph Omobogie, a Texas-based multi-unit franchisee, has diversified his holdings with the opening of his first Captain D’s, a $7.5 million development in Cedar Hill, Texas, which is part of the Dallas market.

Omobogie is no stranger to the restaurant industry and operates 14 Golden Chick locations throughout the Lone Star state. He has more than two decades of experience as a franchisee since immigrating to the U.S. from Nigeria in 1990.

“Diversifying my portfolio with a second brand is a decision I’ve meticulously thought through,” Omobogie said. “After a thorough analysis, I pinpointed Captain D’s as the ideal addition. The restaurant’s menu and value proposition stood out to me. The array of seafood options presented by Captain D’s, alongside its unwavering dedication to serving top-notch meals, perfectly aligns with my vision of creating unforgettable dining moments for my customers.”

He said he developed a fondness for eating at Captain D’s during his early days in the U.S. when the restaurant quickly became one of his favorites. He plans to bring a Captain D’s to Corsicana in late 2024.

“Joseph’s track record in the restaurant franchising industry speaks volumes about his entrepreneurial prowess and dedication, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Captain D’s family,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Cedar Hill is in for a treat as he brings his passion for quality and commitment to excellence to our newest location.” 

Published: September 27th, 2023

Share this Feature

American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Scooter's Coffee
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

MY SALON Suite
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Taco John's
Grab Hold of the Bold with the legacy brand that is backed by 50+ years of experience, a fresh look and feel, and outstanding menu innovation, all...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
Briggs Home Care
Briggs Home Care® offers a one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity to build a successful and rewarding home care business. Invest in our home care...
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters