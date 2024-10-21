Goswami To Open 7th Checkers & Rally's

Dinesh Goswami, an entrepreneur and veteran franchisee in the restaurant industry, will open his seventh Checkers & Rally's location in Philadelphia.

Goswami opened his first Checkers & Rally's restaurant in the northeast part of Philadelphia. He recently opened another Philadelphia location in September with one more unit set to open before the end of the year. In addition to his Checkers & Rally's restaurants, Goswami also owns several other franchise concepts on the East Coast, which include Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

"My business partners and I are honored to continue growing the Checkers & Rally's brand in the Philadelphia market, and we're eager to open our seventh restaurant," Goswami said. "The brand's model is efficient and scalable for us as operators, allowing us to continue offering more customers flavorful products in an approachable and quick-service environment. Adding a seventh location in the Philly market will provide more opportunities for job creation and business growth to the area, and we look forward to serving our community."

Goswami and his team have supported local churches, schools, and community events by providing meals, school supplies, and uniforms to families and children in need. His initiatives focus on youth programs, hunger relief, and education, making a significant impact on the communities he serves.

"We are thrilled to see Dinesh and his team's continued growth into the Philadelphia market and their ability to foster relationships with the community," said Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Checkers Drive-in Restaurants. "Checkers & Rally's continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with Dinesh and helping him make a splash in Philadelphia with this new venture."