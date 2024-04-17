Grayson Plans To Open 6 Schmackary's Units

Brenda Grayson has signed a six-unit deal to build Schmackary's cookie locations, starting in Long Island, New York. This is the brand's second multi-unit deal for New York City.

Grayson's extensive experience in finance and operations, with companies such as Ernst & Young and Morgan Stanley, positions her to contribute to the growth and success of Schmackary's. After years in the financial sector and running a successful business, Grayson began looking to franchise with a company that was both fun and a sound business investment.

"Schmackary's is more than a café or bakery or even a cookie franchise; it's a place that has truly immersed itself into the community in a way that you don't really see anymore. I knew their cookies were great, but it takes so much more than a product to truly be great. Schmackary's made their brand come alive and truly connected with people," Grayson said. "I'm thrilled to embark on this journey and grow their presence in Long Island, starting with six locations."

In addition to Long Island, Grayson will be targeting the Hamptons, Montauk, and Queens areas.

"Expanding to multiple locations in Long Island speaks volumes about our legacy in New York City," said Zach Schmahl, founder of Schmackary's. "Brenda is a natural fit into our franchise system and brings a wealth of knowledge and ideas. We couldn't be more excited to have her as part of the Schmackary's team."

Since opening in NYC's Theatre District in 2012, Schmackary's has earned critical acclaim as the world famous "Official Cookie of Broadway."