Group Signs 6-Unit Development Agreement with Hooters

Hooters’ original founders have signed a six-unit franchise development agreement with the chicken wings brand. The group, known as Hooters Management Corporation (HMC), will add another three units to the Las Vegas market and bring three to The Villages neighborhood in Central Florida. Locations are projected to open by early 2024.

“Expanding in states where we have repeated success while entering new prime markets is our recipe for success,” said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Management Corporation. “Florida has been a tried-and-true state for many years – the people in The Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are here to deliver. HMC created this brand, evolved it over the last 40 years, and will remain bullish as we grow alongside it.”

In a statement, Hooters said it has its sights set specifically on expansion in residential neighborhoods. Hooters Management Corporation will be entering a largely untapped Las Vegas market and currently has the rights to five other counties across Florida. Entering The Villages extends their reach into a sixth county.

HMC plans to continue to grow in its existing markets throughout the Sunshine State including Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.