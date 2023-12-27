Hattiesburg brothers bringing Vicious Biscuit to Mississippi

Cliff and Hunter Russum will bring the first taste of Vicious Biscuit to Mississippi with a three-unit franchise development agreement. Restaurants are planned for Hattiesburg and Jackson.

The Hattiesburg residents are no strangers to the restaurant scene. They own three Mugshots locations. While exploring various breakfast concepts, they discovered Vicious Biscuit through social media. A visit to one of the Vicious Biscuit corporate locations cemented their decision to sign up to be one of the brand's first franchisees. The brand serves scratch-made biscuits piled high with bold, chef-inspired ingredients.

"The food at Vicious Biscuit is more than Instagram worthy. The flavors truly steal the show. The menu feels tailor-made for Mississippi. It's our local taste and culture served up in every knife-and-fork biscuit," Cliff Russum said. "When you step into a Vicious Biscuit, you're met with an infectious energy that's hard to find elsewhere. It's not just the customers who are having a great time; the staff genuinely enjoys being there, creating an atmosphere that's both welcoming and vibrant. This is the kind of energy and commitment we've always aimed to achieve in the restaurant industry. Hunter and I are excited to share this unique experience with our community."

Emerging from Charleston, South Carolina, Vicious Biscuit has carved a niche in the breakfast and brunch business, striking a balance between fast-casual dining and the genuine hospitality typically associated with full-service establishments. The menu, including The Fat Boy, The Flame Thrower, and The Vicious, is complemented by Southern classics such as Sweet Puppies, Beignets, Shrimp and Grits, signature jams, and house-made butters.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cliff and Hunter Russum in bringing Vicious Biscuit to Mississippi," said George McLaughlin, co-founder of Vicious Biscuit. "Their deep understanding of the local market, combined with their proven success in the restaurant industry, makes them ideal partners for our expansion. This area has a rich culinary heritage and is the perfect landscape for our unique biscuit creations. We're confident that together we'll create a new breakfast hotspot that Mississippians will love."