Hauqe Acquires Roy Rogers Corporate Store

Mohammad Haque, a longtime Roy Rogers Restaurants partner and multi-unit franchisee, agreed to purchase a corporate location in Waldorf, Maryland, so he now operates three new units in Alexandria, Virginia, and four in suburban Maryland. 

For the past seven years, Haque has purchased established locations and invested resources to upgrade them aesthetically and operationally. His efforts have refreshed and advanced each store, supporting the corporate mission to modernize the brand.

"The support from Roy Rogers has been instrumental to my success, and I'm excited to serve the Waldorf community that has been loyal to the brand for so many years," Haque said. 

Roy Rogers recently introduced a refranchising program as part of its franchise growth strategy in Maryland and Virginia. This initiative empowers prospective franchisees to join the longstanding brand by acquiring existing corporate stores, providing a solid foundation for future independent locations. With 23 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise locations in six states, the brand aims to grow opportunistically with the right partners.

"We're grateful for Mohammad 's dedication to our brand and his faith in our team," said Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers. "His dedication to improving each store he acquires is commendable, and we are confident that the Waldorf location will thrive under his leadership."

 

Published: September 25th, 2024

