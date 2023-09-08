 Hiring and Recruiting Tips for Both Quality and Quantity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Hiring and Recruiting Tips for Both Quality and Quantity

By: Eddy Goldberg | 605 Reads |

Hiring and Recruiting Tips for Both Quality and Quantity

A publication from Mitratech, “Candidate Quality vs. Quantity: How Hiring Managers Turn the Dial to Optimize Applicant Flow,” is a guide for adapting to market shifts, increasing candidate flow, and improving your hiring strategy. The guide covers two hiring needs when searching for hourly employees: 1) recruiting for quantity, and 2) recruiting for quality.

1) Recruiting for quantity

When your business is growing and you’re in the market to hire many employees quickly, Mitratech recommends a twofold approach. First, cast a wide net to reach as many applicants as possible. Second, make the application process easy, simple, and speedy for both applicants and hiring managers. So, how do you do that? Three suggestions:

1. Connect with candidates wherever they are, using multiple channels and methods. (Don’t put all of your eggs in just one recruitment basket!)

2. Once you connect with candidates, make it easy for them to apply quickly.

3. Automate processes and speed up the interviewing process so your hiring manager can be the first to extend an offer letter.

2) Recruiting for quality

Then there are positions where candidates must possess a higher skill set than above, which requires more thorough screening. The guide suggests the following three strategies to streamline the hiring process and attract the best candidates.

1. Engage your talent community.

2. Include position fitness questions.

3. Drive employee referrals.

For more on this, as well as a discussion of retention strategies and the importance of maintaining flexibility in the face of today’s shifting marketplace, click here.

Mitratech is a global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. Mitratech serves more than 7,700 organizations worldwide, including 30% of the Fortune 500 and more than 500,000 users in 160 countries. For more information, visit their website.

 

Published: September 8th, 2023

Share this Feature

Ford's Garage
SPONSORED CONTENT
Ford's Garage
SPONSORED CONTENT
Ford's Garage
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
The Vitamin Shoppe
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

PetWellClinic
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Southern Grounds Coffee
Our core mission is to nourish, nurture and inspire healthy communities by giving back and creating value.
Request Info
Learn More
Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is the premier indoor trampoline park destination, bringing active family fun through its JumpLife(SM) mantra to the global...
Cash Required:
$600,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters