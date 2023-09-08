Hiring and Recruiting Tips for Both Quality and Quantity

A publication from Mitratech, “Candidate Quality vs. Quantity: How Hiring Managers Turn the Dial to Optimize Applicant Flow,” is a guide for adapting to market shifts, increasing candidate flow, and improving your hiring strategy. The guide covers two hiring needs when searching for hourly employees: 1) recruiting for quantity, and 2) recruiting for quality.

1) Recruiting for quantity

When your business is growing and you’re in the market to hire many employees quickly, Mitratech recommends a twofold approach. First, cast a wide net to reach as many applicants as possible. Second, make the application process easy, simple, and speedy for both applicants and hiring managers. So, how do you do that? Three suggestions:

1. Connect with candidates wherever they are, using multiple channels and methods. (Don’t put all of your eggs in just one recruitment basket!)

2. Once you connect with candidates, make it easy for them to apply quickly.

3. Automate processes and speed up the interviewing process so your hiring manager can be the first to extend an offer letter.

2) Recruiting for quality

Then there are positions where candidates must possess a higher skill set than above, which requires more thorough screening. The guide suggests the following three strategies to streamline the hiring process and attract the best candidates.

1. Engage your talent community.

2. Include position fitness questions.

3. Drive employee referrals.

For more on this, as well as a discussion of retention strategies and the importance of maintaining flexibility in the face of today’s shifting marketplace, click here.

