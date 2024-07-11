Homewatch CareGivers Wins Franchise Update's Franchise Innovation Award for Operations & Technology Leadership

Homewatch CareGivers was recently named one of the overall award winners of Franchise Update's annual Franchise Innovation Awards in the category of Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership. Homewatch introduced its Total Care Solutions, a program that customizes care to meet the specific needs of its clients while also utilizing technology to provide care when a staffer is not in the home.

The program was born out of a desire to deliver personalized care while also addressing the issue that more than 60 percent of the population reports a feeling of isolation and loneliness. Rather than adopting the industry standard of minimum hour requirements, Homewatch's Total Care Solutions focuses on ensuring the amount and type of care meets the specific needs of the individual receiving care.

Homewatch CareGivers initially meets with the client and their loved ones and then develops a customized, person-centered care plan that is specifically tailored to meet their unique requirements. They focus on the specific needs of each visit without binding clients to a set number of hours each day or week. Their primary goal is to deliver person-centered care, alleviate feelings of isolation, ensure overall well-being, and continue helping clients age comfortably in their own homes.

Homewatch can provide care when a caregiver is not in the home by utilizing technology for socialization, reminder notifications, more frequent monitoring of client well-being, and virtual appointments with their medical providers. Not only does this help to reduce the client's feelings of loneliness and isolation, but it also gives friends and family peace of mind, knowing their loved one has ongoing engagement and care. Homewatch Connect technology allows for virtual monitoring of the client’s well-being, resulting in fewer trips to the hospital.

“Our clients get precisely the amount of care necessary for their situation,” says Homewatch CareGivers CEO Todd Houghton. “Through our technology, clients can easily connect with our office, their families, and even other medical professionals without leaving their home. Clients can comfortably age in place at home, and as their care requirements evolve, we adjust the level of care to meet their specific needs.”

Total Care Solutions has proven to be successful for both the clients and caregivers. With the introduction of Homewatch Connect technology services, increased virtual monitoring has given caregivers the ability to quickly respond to changes in clients' conditions, which has reduced emergency room visits by 42 percent. Caregivers can have consistent schedules and working hours by agreeing to shifts in advance, and their turnover rate has reduced by 40 percent. Several have been promoted to Care Specialists, which allows them to provide more care to clients virtually.

The program has been a hit with Homewatch's franchisees, knowing they are able to better meet their clients' needs while experiencing higher profit margins, decreased employee turnover, and longer client retention. With the revised billing processes, services are paid in advance, allowing owners to manage budgets more effectively and compensate caregivers even if a client cancels a visit. Since the introduction of Total Care Solutions, the average duration of a client's stay has been extended by five months, increasing revenue for the owners.

“Our franchise owners are thrilled to offer a solution that truly sets them apart in their community, providing a complete care solution tailored to the individual needs of each client,” says Houghton. “Owners are beginning to see results akin to those observed during our beta testing and are excited about the positive impact this will have on their businesses and their communities.”