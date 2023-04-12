 Hooters Launches Incentive Program for 40th Anniversary
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Hooters Launches Incentive Program for 40th Anniversary

By: Kerry Pipes | 1,189 Reads | 4 Shares

Hooters Launches Incentive Program for 40th Anniversary

To mark 40 years in business, Hooters is giving away 40 weeks of free royalties for any new Hooters store commitment in 2023. The incentive program is meant to ramp up growth for the brand as it zeroes in on boosting development with prime territories available across the country.

“It is a milestone year for Hooters as we celebrate our 40th anniversary and enter our third year of same-store-sales growth,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. “We have a clear vision for our growth, and offering this incentive to qualified operators who commit to new stores during our 40th anniversary year, demonstrates how serious we are about making the next 40 years even greater.”

The brand’s expansion strategy is centered around identifying strong franchise partners, utilizing diverse location options and a simpler kitchen operation, and a lower overall investment. Hooters provides operators full development support, including site selection, construction assistance, training, marketing, and operations.

Hooter’s was ranked on the Nation’s Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

Published: April 12th, 2023

Share this Feature

Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT
Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT
Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Dogtopia
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Genghis Grill
Genghis Grill, the nation’s leading create-your-own bowl concept, offers guests broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and...
Cash Required:
$750,000
Request Info
Learn More
Scooter's Coffee
Scooter's Coffee is in the midst of a strategic growth approaching 600 stores operating in 28 states and store commitments in 30 states. With a...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters