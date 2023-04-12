Hooters Launches Incentive Program for 40th Anniversary

To mark 40 years in business, Hooters is giving away 40 weeks of free royalties for any new Hooters store commitment in 2023. The incentive program is meant to ramp up growth for the brand as it zeroes in on boosting development with prime territories available across the country.

“It is a milestone year for Hooters as we celebrate our 40th anniversary and enter our third year of same-store-sales growth,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. “We have a clear vision for our growth, and offering this incentive to qualified operators who commit to new stores during our 40th anniversary year, demonstrates how serious we are about making the next 40 years even greater.”

The brand’s expansion strategy is centered around identifying strong franchise partners, utilizing diverse location options and a simpler kitchen operation, and a lower overall investment. Hooters provides operators full development support, including site selection, construction assistance, training, marketing, and operations.

Hooter’s was ranked on the Nation’s Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.