How do you ensure continuous learning and stay updated with the latest industry practices?

Keeping current in today’s dynamic, ultra-competitive restaurant industry requires multi-unit operators to continuously adapt to changing customer preferences, technologies, legislation, labor costs, real estate, and so much more.

One of franchising’s greatest strengths is the ability to learn from your peers—especially from experienced, successful multi-unit and multi-brand operators who have already solved the problems you’re facing today. Beyond the expected support from franchisors, peer-to-peer networking is invaluable in so many ways. In fact, that’s one of the primary benefits cited by attendees of Franchise Update Media’s 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, March 25–28 in Las Vegas.

Take it from 2025 Conference Chair David Ostrowe. With 24 years as a franchisee and 10 more on the franchisor side, his current brands include Captain D’s Seafood, Burger King, Taco Bueno, Taco Bell, and Blaze Pizza. “The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is where franchisees and franchisors can meet, collaborate, and mentor the next generation. It’s the ideal setting to challenge each other, learn, and find new opportunities to win together in 2025.”

Are you game?

Franchisee Bytes: How do you forecast for your business?

HECTOR HAGET

Brands: 14 Jersey Mike’s, 6 Cilantro Taco Grill

Years in franchising: 17

Adding on to his success as a Jersey Mike’s franchisee in California’s Orange County since 2007, in April this year Haget signed on to develop 6 to 8 Cilantro Taco Grill restaurants in Orange County and Dallas. If it works out as expected, he’s looking to build 25 to 30 stores of this rapidly growing brand.

With the restaurant space changing so rapidly, I have made it a priority to stay informed by following industry-leading publications. These resources help me keep tabs on emerging trends, new technologies, and shifts in consumer behavior. From there, I focus on key areas that directly affect our operations, such as integration of technology, labor management, and scheduling. By fully understanding these different areas, I can explore how we can apply the latest best practices to improve service and efficiency.

Additionally, I recognize the value of in-person learning, so I regularly attend trade shows and conferences. These events offer opportunities to see new innovations up close, engage with vendors, and network with other franchisees. The direct connections I make at these events are invaluable, as they allow me to share ideas and solutions with fellow franchisees facing similar challenges. This mix of staying informed through publications, attending trade shows, and collaboration helps me stay up to speed with the latest industry practices.

One area where agility in essential right now is in digital ordering. With 40% to 50% of orders now coming through online channels, it’s important to stay ahead of these trends to avoid losing market share. At Cilantro Taco Grill, we’re addressing this by rolling out our own app to streamline ordering, integrating third-party platforms directly into our POS systems, and even redesigning our locations to make ordering more convenient. With the growing demand for quick, digital service, these changes are helping us to stay competitive and meet the high expectations of the modern fast casual customer.

By embracing technology and actively responding to the latest trends, we’re positioning ourselves for continued success in this incredibly competitive and evolving industry.

LOUIS ASHER

Louis Asher has been with Little Caesars for 40+ years, with the past 22 years as a franchisee in Michigan. He also was a franchisee with Jersey Mike’s for 6+ years.

There are many advantages to being a part of a franchise community. Being part of a franchise allows us to use our collective size to implement new technologies and respond to changing consumer trends much quicker and more effectively. It would be very difficult as a small operator to keep up on new technologies, as well as stay on top of our in-store operations.

Weekly, we are being exposed to new marketing, employee retention, and sales-building opportunities. Little Caesars does a lot of the groundwork and helps investigate these potential partners. This saves small operators time and money.

Another advantage of being part of a franchise system is that it allows me to network with other operators who share similar challenges, which helps us solve some of our daily challenges because we share the common issues.

I would say one of the biggest advantages is in the area of technology. We were able to implement a variety of online, third-party and loyalty programs that would have been nearly impossible to pull off as an independent operator.

Last, great franchisors solicit input from their franchisees, which allows them to keep in touch with the issues we face. Little Caesars is a great partner and welcomes our input. Many of our new programs have started as ideas from franchises. Little Caesars refines them and brings them to the larger community quicker and cheaper than we could on our own.

SAM ASKAR

With more than 100 franchised units spread across two brands, Askar Brands also is the franchisor of four pizza brands, providing a perspective from both sides of the franchising relationship. He and his brother Casey Askar (Chair and CEO) have built a $200 million multi-brand restaurant portfolio—and they’re not done yet! For more, see Sam Askar’s profile in Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine from earlier this year.

Company: COO, Askar Brands

Brands: 75 Dunkin’, 42 Church’s Chicken; Askar Brands is also the franchisor of Papa Romano’s, Blackjack Pizza, Papa’s Pizza To Go, and Breadeaux Pizza

Years in franchising: 18

Our industry is constantly evolving, driven by advancements in technology that enhance both operations and customer experiences. The past few years, however, have introduced additional challenges due to the impacts of Covid-19. As we navigate this post-Covid world, our organization remains committed to staying competitive by consistently monitoring competitors and partnering with innovative brands that prioritize technological investment.

Too often, brands introduce new technologies to remain competitive, but overlook the complexities of a rapidly changing landscape. Success depends not only on the technology itself, but also on its proper training and deployment. Ensuring our team members are well-trained and actively engaged is just as critical as the tools we adopt.

Today, we are focused not only on the evolution of technology, but also on adapting to changing consumer spending habits. Simplifying and ensuring the accuracy of ordering processes, while consistently providing value, has become more important than ever.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

How do you forecast for your business?

We have a robust annual budgeting process that accounts for every cent in each of our restaurants. This annual process, combined with a multi-year, long-term plan focused on strategic M&A, development, and overall strategy, helps us stay aligned with our long-term goals.

—Mike James, Founder, Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic Drive-In, 20 Zaxby’s, 3 Take 5 Oil Changes, and a 53-unit development agreement with 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

We take a multi-step approach to forecasting. First, we review historical data from the same period last year. Then, we adjust for factors like local events or weather that could influence sales. We also look at trends from the past few months to identify patterns. Finally, we benchmark our performance against comparable markets to set realistic, yet ambitious goals.

—Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco’s Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

We have a weekly planner that we create before each year with sales and cost objectives for each store. We adjust that planner weekly as the business changes.

—Bryce Bares, Franchise Owner, QSR Services LLC, 30 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins

We look at sales, the number of transactions, and the size of the average ticket. We’ll also look at micro- and macroeconomic factors to get an understanding of what’s happening with the economy as a whole.

—Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

We review the last 2 years of sales and transactions. We also look at trends over the previous 3 months.

—Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 10 Dunkin’, 4 Sonic Drive-In, 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike’s Subs

By analyzing market trends and historical data, we make informed predictions and decisions.

—Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D’s, 1 Epic Wings

We forecast for business to continue to be strong. We have invested in really strong and iconic brands that are top of mind with today’s consumers, and we continue to invest in the Vibe Tribe.

—Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger