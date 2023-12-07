Back in the mid-1990s (not all that long ago), Daniel Goleman popularized the idea of emotional intelligence (“EI”) in his pioneering book by the same name. Building on the concept of multiple types of intelligence, he proposed that a person’s emotional intelligence was a key factor in succeeding in both business and in life. More important in many ways than IQ, his concept of “EQ” explained why many “book smart” leaders lack the interpersonal skills of “life smart” leaders. (Note: The two are not mutually exclusive!)

A recent white paper from Paycor, “How Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Drive Business Results,” takes the idea of EI and breaks it down into four sections. Each includes a list of actions on how to implement EI, plus a discussion of the ROI to be realized by dong so, and which KPIs to monitor to evaluate your performance in the following four areas of emotionally intelligent leadership:

1) Learn how to listen

“Managers who master the art of active listening are perceived as better leaders and are able to instill more trust and job satisfaction, fostering a 64% longer commitment to tasks, according to Forbes.”

2) Get good at giving feedback

“Regular feedback is a driver of employee engagement, with a whopping 85% of employees showing more initiative when they receive consistent feedback, as noted by Zippia.”

3) Recognize a job well done

“An 11-year study by Forbes discovered that companies promoting a culture of recognition and motivation witnessed a staggering 68.2% increase in revenue.”

4) Manage conflict effectively

“Less than a third of team leaders say they manage conflict well, even though 80% say it’s a very important skill.” (Paycor, How to Recruit, Coach, and Develop Teams)

Bonus reading!

1) In 2011, Goleman and co-author Richard E. Boyatzis published an article in the Harvard Business Review: “Emotional Intelligence Has 12 Elements. Which Do You Need to Work On?”

2) Goleman, with co-author Cary Cherniss, will be releasing a new book next month (January 2024) called “Optimal: How to Sustain Personal and Organizational Excellence Every Day.” To download a free preview copy of Chapter 2, click here.