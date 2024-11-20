How Franchise Brands Can Connect with Customers and Create a More Memorable Experience

As brands vie for customer loyalty, those that prioritize genuine engagement and hospitality stand out. Throughout my career in the industry, I've learned that enhancing the customer experience involves creating memorable interactions that foster loyalty. Here are some strategies that any franchise can adopt to elevate their customer experience.

Adding meaningful touchpoints

Many businesses are streamlining operations by reducing customer interactions, but I believe in taking the opposite approach. Increasing meaningful touchpoints can significantly enhance the guest experience. From the moment a customer walks in, they should feel welcomed and attended to by multiple team members—whether it's the greeter, cashier, food runner, or manager checking in at the table.

This emphasis on hospitality creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. It’s about engaging guests genuinely, asking about their day, and making them feel like part of the family. By adding these layers of interaction, we can differentiate our brand in a crowded market and leave a lasting impression on our customers.

Leveraging technology to enhance human connection

Technology should serve as a tool to improve the customer experience without replacing the human element. Implementing devices like handheld tablets allows staff to take additional orders at the table, providing convenience for guests who may want to order more without leaving their seats. This not only streamlines service but also opens opportunities for increased sales.

Digital menu boards offer dynamic updates and can feature items tailored to different markets or seasons. They enhance the visual appeal and can quickly inform customers of new offerings or changes. It's important to ensure that technology enhances rather than hinders personal interactions. The goal is to remove friction points and make the dining experience as seamless as possible while maintaining that personal touch.

Modernizing training methods

Understanding that today's workforce consumes information differently is key to effective training. Utilizing digital platforms for staff training, such as apps or online modules, can engage team members more efficiently. These tools can include videos on menu builds, recipe preparation, and steps of service, accessible anytime from their smartphones.

Aligning training with the brand's core values and culture ensures a consistent customer experience across all locations. Investing in modern training methods not only equips staff with the necessary skills but also instills a sense of purpose and belonging within the team.

Gathering and acting on customer feedback

Establishing various channels for customer feedback is essential. Whether through online reviews, website inquiries, or in-person conversations, actively seeking and responding to feedback shows customers that their opinions matter. Prompt responses to reviews, both positive and negative, can turn potential negatives into positives and build trust with your audience.

Empowering staff to address customer concerns in real-time is also crucial. Providing guidelines and training on how to handle various situations allows team members to resolve issues promptly without always needing managerial intervention. This not only improves the customer experience but also fosters a sense of ownership and confidence among employees.

Focusing on people and presence

Ultimately, the success of any franchise hinges on its people. Hiring team members who align with your core values and are passionate about their roles is vital. They are the face of your brand and the primary touchpoints for customers.

Active involvement from leadership is equally important. Staying engaged with day-to-day operations, regularly interacting with both staff and customers, and being present can significantly impact the overall customer experience. It demonstrates commitment and allows for real-time feedback and adjustments.

Optimizing physical space for customer comfort

The physical layout of a restaurant plays a significant role in customer experience. A well-designed space enhances comfort and operational efficiency. It's important to consider factors like traffic flow to avoid bottlenecks, seating arrangements for guest comfort, and visibility of menus and service areas.

Thoughtful design can contribute to a more enjoyable dining experience and can even encourage longer visits and repeat customers.

By focusing on genuine engagement, smart use of technology, effective training, and a people-centered approach, franchises and restaurants can significantly enhance their customer experience. These strategies not only benefit customers but also contribute to a positive work environment for staff, fostering loyalty on both sides of the counter.

Mike Ball is the vice president of operations at Vicious Biscuit.