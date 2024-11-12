How Franchisors Can Aid Franchisees in Building High Performing Teams

In today’s competitive business landscape, the strength of a team will make or break a business. While franchisees are recognizing that this is the key to sustainable growth, recruitment and retention remain two of the largest pain-points in getting businesses off the ground and growing. Franchisors are now rethinking the ways they can develop innovative support systems that empower their franchisees to recruit, train, and retain high-performing teams.

As the director of talent acquisition at Floor Coverings International (FCI), I am passionate about connecting growth-minded businesses with long-lasting candidate placements. Each sector of the franchising industry has unique requirements, so franchisors need to go beyond simple training programs and develop comprehensive systems to help ensure their franchisees can thrive.

Below are a few new age strategies that can help franchisors in going beyond the basics and truly aid franchisees in building high performing teams.

Stronger hiring processes and resources

It is time for franchisors to create a stronger and more sustainable hiring process. Opening franchise locations should not be a money grab. Each franchisee is a direct reflection of the franchise system. Not taking on franchisees or team members who are not going to be the right fit is going to benefit your business in the long run.

Evolving support resources and training programs to hone in on leadership and goal development, team dynamics, and customer service excellence, will equip franchisees with the tools they need to create cohesive high-performing teams. Consider creating a space for franchisees to use each other as resources. Strong franchisees will help others grow, and your model will blossom.

Understanding the franchisees’ market beyond surface-level knowledge can also aid in supporting partnership opportunities. As a franchise system, taking the time to find preferred vendors and recruiters to assist franchisees in their hiring and startup process helps to not only alleviate some of the stress from your franchisee, but helps to set up a stronger business as a whole.

As the world of franchising evolves, it’s time for franchisors to evolve. Fine tune your franchisee application process to seek out entrepreneurs who are going to be the best fit for the brand and put in systems to assist those franchisees in their hiring process. Building out the strongest teams helps everyone achieve their goals. Most importantly, franchisors should feel a sense of responsibility to support each franchisee in meeting their specific goals and needs throughout their entire entrepreneurial process.

Data-driven solutions

As AI becomes more integrated into personal and professional life, it’s important for franchisors to learn to leverage technology as a data resource. From analyzing finances and consumer behaviors to developing performance management software, technology can help franchisees streamline their processes, see where their weaknesses lie, and make real-time adjustments. These technologies can also help in the hiring process, allowing franchisees to select the best fit for the job.

Your franchise should always aim to integrate the latest innovations in technology. AI can be a great tool, not only for vetting the best franchisees, but for nailing down the best markets for growth. This ensures that each franchisee is knowledgeable on the prospective clientele in their market.

Continuous learning programs

Putting continuous learning programs in place can help franchisees grow their businesses, and thus help them recruit and retain employees. Franchisors must promote and formalize peer-to-peer learning and training classes and workshops, for example. These initiatives can help franchisees overcome their challenges and keep their teams aligned with the brand’s values and mission.

As industry trends change, brands need to be prepared for new situations and be ready to adapt. They must reinvent best practices and new systems for franchisees and employees to learn in order to stay on top of promotions and trends and maintain efficiency.

Incentives and community building

Introducing incentives to reward top-performing teams and individuals creates a culture of achievement. At FCI, we aim to encourage employee recognition, and have seen how this leads to increased motivation, higher retention rates, and improved performance overall. These programs can also foster a sense of community in the workplace.

Many franchisors focus on building a sense of community among their franchisees, but what about for the employees? By creating a platform or forum to do so, you can encourage collaboration and the sharing of best practices at the employee-level. This network effect not only strengthens individual teams but also contributes to the overall success of the franchise system.

Offering support beyond a franchisee’s grand opening is key in creating long-term growth. It is the responsibility of franchisors to continue to evolve their relationships with franchisees, especially as technology and the ecosystem of the business world continues to change. When franchisees win, the entire franchise system wins.

Lisa Tis is the director of talent acquisition at Floor Coverings International.