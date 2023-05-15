How Generative AI Is Changing Both Marketers and Consumers (Survey)

Seems like nothing is quite the same since the arrival of ChatGPT and its cohorts last fall. Or maybe it’s just a lot of hype, as in hyperbole. Regardless, it’s here and is shaking up just about everything. A recent survey from SiteCore attempts to shed some light on how generative artificial intelligence (GAI) is already changing the behavior of both marketers and consumers.

The “AI & Composable Marketing Software Survey” includes responses from more than 400 brand marketers from March 17–30, 2023. Findings include:

More than 80% reported they have experimented with the technology.

Many marketers are reallocating budgets away from planned metaverse investments toward GAI.

Customer service is considered the top function that will benefit most from AI assistance (24%).

While 77% of marketers said they were confident their martech stack was equipped to leverage GAI, concerns remain. Chief among them were the cost of implementation (45%), data privacy vulnerabilities (41%), and required system modernization (26%).

Three in four marketers are considering or currently investing in AI to support marketing and CX, with 78% stating their belief that GAI will get them closer to their desired CX through greater personalization (75%) and the ability to get a deeper understanding of customer needs (74%).

“The recent rate of innovation in marketing technology has been truly remarkable,” said Dave O’Flanagan, chief product officer of Sitecore. “Rather than becoming overwhelmed and exhausted by these advancements, however, we’ve found marketers to be bold and experimental in embracing technologies like ChatGPT. Unlike other platforms that have been challenging to implement, generative AI shows promise in not only being relatively easy to integrate into composable software offerings and wider martech stacks, but also quick to have a measurable impact on marketing campaigns.”

For the full survey results, click here.