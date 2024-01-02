How To Build A Winning Franchise Team: The Sales Rep

When it comes to franchise expansion, the franchise sales representative plays a pivotal role in the journey. They are the driving force behind attracting new franchisees and expanding the franchise system. So what are the key qualities of a good franchise sales rep, and some red flags to watch out for when hiring and maintaining this critical team member?

“When it comes to franchise development, a great franchise sales rep possesses three things,” says ​​Ronnie Musick, vice president franchise development at Sam The Concrete Man. “Number one, the right attitude. They have to come in with a can do spirit. Two, they need to actually do the work and have numbers to prove it - it’s a numbers game! Finally, they need to have skills. Even if you don’t start with all the skills, you have to learn and grow. Read books, listen to other salespeople, and always be in growth mode!”

Here are some key qualities to watch for when searching for a great franchise sales rep:

Strong Communication Skills: Effective communication is at the heart of franchise sales. A great sales rep should be an excellent listener and communicator, capable of clearly conveying the benefits of the franchise opportunity to potential franchisees.

In-depth Knowledge of the Brand: A thorough understanding of the franchise brand, its history, values, and unique selling points is crucial. The sales rep should be able to articulate what sets the franchise apart from competitors.

Resilience and Persistence: Rejection is a part of sales, and a successful franchise sales rep should have the resilience to bounce back from setbacks and the persistence to keep pursuing potential leads.

Empathy and Relationship Building: Building trust with prospective franchisees is essential. A sales rep should be empathetic, understanding the candidate's needs and concerns, and forging strong relationships.

Problem-Solving Skills: Franchise sales can be complex, with various challenges to navigate. A sales rep should possess strong problem-solving abilities to address potential roadblocks and find solutions.

Ethical Conduct: Franchise owners come from many different backgrounds. Trust is paramount in franchise sales, and ethical behavior is non-negotiable. A sales rep should always act with honesty and integrity.

On the other side of the coin, here are some red flags to watch out for that can indicate a poor franchise sales rep.

High Turnover: Frequent turnover can be a red flag.

Lack of Brand Knowledge: If a sales rep demonstrates a lack of in-depth knowledge about the franchise brand or struggles to articulate its unique selling points, it can undermine their credibility with potential franchisees.

Overpromising: Beware of sales reps who make unrealistic promises or guarantees to candidates. Overpromising can lead to disappointment and mistrust down the road.

Poor Communication: Effective communication is crucial, and any signs of poor communication skills or responsiveness should be addressed promptly.

Unethical Behavior: Ethical conduct is non-negotiable. Any unethical behavior, such as misleading candidates or engaging in dishonest practices, should be dealt with immediately.

Resistance to Feedback: A sales rep who is resistant to feedback and unwilling to adapt their approach may hinder the franchise's growth and development.

Building a strong franchise sales team is pivotal for the growth and success of any franchise. With the right sales team in place, your franchise can effectively attract and onboard new franchisees, and build an even more successful brand.