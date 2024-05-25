"Hungry, Humble, and Smart" Mark Ireland garners MVP for Innovation

Name: Mark Ireland

Title: Owner/CEO

Company: Building Better Bodies

No. of units: 5 Anytime Fitness

Age: 62

Family: Wife Helen, son Joshua, daughters Kayomi, Cassie, and Hannah, granddaughters Myuki and Merisol; 2 fur babies, Winston and Wyatt

Years in franchising: 18

Years in current position: 10

Mark Ireland is the Innovation Award MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for bringing a new and unique contribution to his brand.

Fitness transformed Mark Ireland’s life.

Growing up in Florida as a skinny kid who was bullied, he decided to take action during middle school. He began lifting weights and working out. In high school, he wanted to join the football team but found he was more often used as a tackling dummy because of his size. Dissatisfied with this role, Ireland adopted routines from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding. He discovered a supportive community at the gym where everyone shared the common goal of self-improvement.

After graduation, Ireland enlisted in the military where physical exercise played a significant role. When he left the army four years later and returned home, he pursued part-time college studies, worked as a bartender, and joined a gym.

“I’ll never forget. I was going into the gym one day, and I saw the owner’s parking spot,” he recalls. “And here come the owners in a convertible—both in great shape—and they go into their club. I saw them and thought, ‘That is amazing.’”

The encounter planted a seed.

Though he worked in manufacturing, he never lost sight of his dream. “I was good at what I was doing, but I kept thinking, ‘Is this as good as it’s going to get?’” he says. “I was middle-aged and not happy with my career, so I talked to my girlfriend at the time.”

The couple, now married, had a conversation about their dreams. They found out that they both wanted to own a gym. “We started researching, and 17 years later, here we are.”

Ireland has continued to identify innovative ways to increase the value of the memberships offered at his clubs. Understanding the increased emphasis being placed on recovery across the fitness industry, he proposed a premium membership concept to the Anytime Fitness corporate team, offering red light therapy, monthly Evolt scans, and regular check-ins with a coach. In January, the brand approved.

“For the first two months of 2024, we are averaging more than 55% upgrades to premium,” Ireland says. “This has led to an increase in membership revenue and a decrease in membership attrition.”

Serving on Anytime Fitness’s Franchise Advisory Council, his leadership and innovative mindset have proven to be extremely valuable to the brand, especially as the corporate team continues to focus on helping members achieve holistic health and wellness.

“I am engaged with the brand, passionate about what we do, and always looking to improve and evolve our offerings to our members and each system as a whole,” he says.

MVP QUESTIONS

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? I received a call from Self Esteem Brands (Anytime Fitness’ parent company), and they asked if they could submit my name for this award. I’d like to think it’s because I am engaged with the brand, passionate about what we do, and always looking to improve and evolve our offerings to our members and each system as a whole.

What innovations you have created and used to build your company? I asked Anytime Fitness corporate if I could pilot red light therapy as a recovery option in my clubs in 2023. The results were amazing. We changed our membership offering from a single option to a base and premium option and upgraded 28% of all new members joining to premium membership. For the first two months of 2024, we are averaging more than 55% upgrades to premium. This has led to an increase in membership revenue and a decrease in membership attrition.

What core values do you think helped you win this award? Our core values are to always possess honesty, integrity, and loyalty; provide our members with more than they expect; always continue to learn and grow; be kind and have a sense of humor; serve our communities and each other; and help people, make friends, and have fun!

How important is community involvement to you and your company? Extremely important. The more engaged we are with our communities, the more support we get from the communities. It’s the ultimate referral program.

What leadership qualities are most important to you and your company? Hungry, humble, and smart.

PERSONAL

Key accomplishments: Married my best friend, Helen. Quit my middle management factory job at the age of 45, opened our first club, and started living life to its fullest. I have summited Mount Hood, Mount Baker, and Mount Rainier. I’ve hiked the Wonderland Trail at Mount Rainier National Park and the Paria River Slot Canyon in Utah. I’ve also rafted the Grand Canyon.

Next big goal: Explore Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia.

Hardest lesson learned: Not everyone’s interests are on your best behalf.

Best advice you ever got: Trust but verify.

Favorite book: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

What’s your passion in business? Helping others achieve their goals.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: Provide my team with the vision, tools, knowledge, support, and accountability to accomplish the mission.

Management method or style: Explain how to do it, show them how to do it, watch them do it, let them do it, and repeat when needed.

Greatest challenge: It’s changed over the years. Now I would say finding hungry team members who want to be challenged to grow.

How close are you to operations? I’d like to think I’m an engaged owner. I review our KPIs daily, work with our regional manager daily, and visit clubs one to two times a month. We host a monthly leadership meeting to train and strategize.

How do you hire and fire, train and retain? We use Career Plug recruiting service and always have it on. We recruit from within our clubs: We’re always on the lookout for members who would make great team members. We offer scholarship opportunities for personal trainers. We look for team members who are hungry, humble, and smart (emotional intelligence). We create a culture of accountability. Those who do not hold themselves accountable will stand out and typically weed themselves out.

COVID-19

What have been the biggest impacts of Covid-19 on your business? During the pandemic, we were shut down completely. Our industry was deemed nonessential, and in some areas of the country, we were considered a spreader of the virus. Since then, the public has realized that preventive health measures are an important part of a healthy lifestyle. We have doubled down, providing our clients and members with the knowledge, tools, support, and accountability to achieve their health goals. Because of this commitment to them, we are thriving.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: $3.6 million in 2023.

2024 goals: Figure out our exit strategy.

Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? More travel and adventure with family and friends, meeting cool people, and doing cool things.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? Teaching them how to run their own business.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? Working on that now.