Husband and wife enter 5-unit deal with Dill Dinkers

Nathan and Lizz Andersen signed a regional deal with Dill Dinkers Pickleball to develop five indoor pickleball facilities in Tucson, Arizona, spanning across Pima County from Marana, Oro Valley, and to Green Valley.

Nathan Andersen has spent the past eight years developing and refining strategy for a major U.S. industrial corporation with core concentrations in manufacturing, process engineering, and management. Lizz Andersen has worked as a director of the Junior School and as a homeschool teacher.

Seeking a change, they connected with Dill Dinkers, which offers climate-controlled pickleball facilities to communities.

"When we met the Dill Dinkers team, we valued how genuine and open they were to feedback and innovation," he said. "In manufacturing and engineering, it was essential to continually improve and tweak our processes and systems, allowing for resiliency to externalities. I see the same mentality and value for success within Dill Dinkers."

Nathan, Lizz, and their six children are passionate about being involved with youth in their community. Nathan, who played competitive tennis, saw the transition to pickleball as a way to enjoy a game with his family regardless of skill.

"My family and I are looking forward to introducing an indoor pickleball concept to residents and to other entrepreneurs who are looking to take advantage of a strong and effective business model," he said. "We believe both consumers and entrepreneurs who join us will value the flexible membership as well where residents can visit any facility and enjoy the same safe and welcoming camaraderie and community year-round."

Dr. Ben Litalien, chief development officer for Dill Dinkers, said, the Andersens are exactly the type of franchisees the company is looking for. "They are an integral part of their community and believe in the power of pickleball to drive impact locally," he said. "We are excited to support them as they build something special for the Tucson area and for their family."