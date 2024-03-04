 Husband and wife join Joshua Tree team
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Husband and wife join Joshua Tree team

By: M. Scott Morris | 209 Reads |

Husband and wife join Joshua Tree team

Husband-and-wife team Satish and Mini Kartha entered into a three-unit development deal to operate Joshua Tree Experts in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market.

Satish joins the franchise industry with more than 20 years of experience in engineering with a focus on product development. He's also served as the director of quality for tech startup companies. His wife Mini previously worked in the sales industry before shifting her focus to raising her two sons.

"We really wanted to build something that is ours, a business where we can pour our hearts into," Satish Kartha said. "Choosing Joshua Tree Experts was the obvious choice, especially with the thriving market in Charlotte and the widespread interest in tree care services."

The Karthas have strong ties to the community. Mini actively participates in her son's schools. She also cooks meals at her place of worship, the Gurdwara, and helps with local nonprofits.

"Right from the start, we made it clear to the leadership team that spending quality time with our children is a priority for us," Mini Kartha said. "We wanted to align ourselves with a franchise that values family, and hearing CEO Joshua Malik's story of growing his business while raising his daughter was inspiring."

Joshua Tree Experts is an emerging franchise specializing in tree maintenance, lawn care, and pest control.

"We are thrilled to welcome Satish and Mini to the Joshua Tree franchise family," Malik said. "They are a beautiful family who will deliver exceptional services to their customers in Charlotte. We're excited to watch their business grow as they help homeowners restore the natural beauty of their homes through top-notch tree care and pest control services."

Published: March 4th, 2024

Share this Feature

Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT
Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT
Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Angry Crab Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Wed Society®
The premier home based media franchise, Wed Society® markets average $635,000 in annual sales. Wed Society® franchise owners showcase...
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Dogtopia
With more than 230 locations operating and 350 more sold and in development, Dogtopia is the largest and fastest-growing dog daycare provider in the...
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters