Husband and wife join Joshua Tree team

Husband-and-wife team Satish and Mini Kartha entered into a three-unit development deal to operate Joshua Tree Experts in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market.

Satish joins the franchise industry with more than 20 years of experience in engineering with a focus on product development. He's also served as the director of quality for tech startup companies. His wife Mini previously worked in the sales industry before shifting her focus to raising her two sons.

"We really wanted to build something that is ours, a business where we can pour our hearts into," Satish Kartha said. "Choosing Joshua Tree Experts was the obvious choice, especially with the thriving market in Charlotte and the widespread interest in tree care services."

The Karthas have strong ties to the community. Mini actively participates in her son's schools. She also cooks meals at her place of worship, the Gurdwara, and helps with local nonprofits.

"Right from the start, we made it clear to the leadership team that spending quality time with our children is a priority for us," Mini Kartha said. "We wanted to align ourselves with a franchise that values family, and hearing CEO Joshua Malik's story of growing his business while raising his daughter was inspiring."

Joshua Tree Experts is an emerging franchise specializing in tree maintenance, lawn care, and pest control.

"We are thrilled to welcome Satish and Mini to the Joshua Tree franchise family," Malik said. "They are a beautiful family who will deliver exceptional services to their customers in Charlotte. We're excited to watch their business grow as they help homeowners restore the natural beauty of their homes through top-notch tree care and pest control services."