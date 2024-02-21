Idaho sisters sign 10-unit Port of Subs deal

Sisters Liz Caldwell and Michelle Lucas signed a 10-unit franchise development deal with Port of Subs.

They bring a stacked background in business ownership to the venture. Caldwell previously ran a local Books Are Fun location in Idaho, and Lucas owned several childcare facilities in California. The duo's deal will include 10 new locations to open across the state.

"We were both drawn to Port of Subs for its 'neighborhood sandwich shop' feeling," said Caldwell. "At the end of the day, we're just people who love being involved in our community. To become a go-to spot for the residents, provide them with amazing food, and really learn about who they are and what's going on in their lives is truly a blessing that we're lucky to have come across. When all is said and done, I want our Port of Subs locations to be seen as a local place to relax, have fun, and enjoy a great sandwich."

The sisters are actively seeking franchise candidates to join Port of Subs in its continued expansion. Communities like Boise, Nampa, Kuna, Caldwell, Middleton, Eagle, Meridian, and more are priorities in the site-selection process.

"Kicking off 2024 with new regional developers in Idaho, where we have been part of the community for many years, is a fantastic way to start the year. It marks the beginning of great things for our brand in 2024," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "It's exciting to see growth in our brand with entrepreneurs like Liz and Michelle, who are a perfect example of high-caliber franchisees—they are community oriented, driven, and committed to success. We're excited to support them as they gear up for their first grand opening in the spring."