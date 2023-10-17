 IFA CEO Matt Haller to Testify Before Congress on Oct. 18 on NLRB, Joint Employer
On Wednesday, Oct. 18th, IFA President and CEO Matt Haller is scheduled to testify before the House Education and Workforce Committee, Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions.

His testimony will focus on the perils of joint employer and the importance of the franchise business model to the global economy.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. D.C. time and will be available via livestream on the committee’s website. The IFA encourages everyone to tune in.

Why it matters: The timing of the hearing is critical as the NLRB has stated they plan to issue their final joint employer rule by the end of this month.

For more on the legislative threats to franchising, see this recent article: Joint Employment, NLRB, & the FTC: The Final Frontier for the Franchise Model?

Published: October 17th, 2023

