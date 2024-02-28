IFA names Franchisee of the Year recipients

The International Franchise Association (IFA) recognized 109 individuals with its 2023 Franchisee of the Year awards. They represent IFA member brands across all industries from communities around the country and across the world. The annual Franchisee of the Year award recognizes outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators and were presented at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about—providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matt Haller, president and CEO of IFA. "We are proud to recognize these entrepreneurs with the highest honor, IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we thank them for the work they do day in and day out to uplift their communities and all they serve."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing more 8.7 million direct jobs and generating more than $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than nonfranchised businesses as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

For a full list of 2023 Franchisee of the Year recipients, click here.