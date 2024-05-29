IFA Sues the Occupational Safety and Health Administration 

The International Franchise Association (IFA) joined a coalition lawsuit in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, taking aim at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Labor. The lawsuit challenges OSHA's new "walk-around" rule, which allows union organizers, trial lawyers, and even direct competitors to access workplaces under the premise of assisting OSHA inspectors with routine inspections.

The presence of these third parties will increase the opportunity for excessive lawsuits and unionization efforts, disclose proprietary business information, and raise safety concerns.

"By allowing third-party trespassers to exploit routine inspections and collect worksite information and trade secrets, the new OSHA regulation fundamentally changes the nature of workplaces forever," said Michael Layman, IFA senior vice president of government relations and public affairs. "It is the latest in a long line of giveaways by the Biden Administration to appease the labor bosses. IFA will continue opposing this egregious overreach, and we are grateful to our legislative and coalition partners in this effort."

IFA also supports the Congressional Review Act resolution introduced by U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., that would nullify the "walk-around" rule and prohibit OSHA from issuing a substantially similar rule in the future.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Longview Chamber of Commerce, Associated Builders and Contractors, Alliance for Chemical Distribution, Associated General Contractors, International Warehouse Logistics Association, National Association of Manufacturers, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, National Federation of Independent Business, and National Retail Federation.