International Franchise News & Opportunities for January
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise expansion. Here’s your first-of-the-year look at global franchise deals and opportunities.
Island Fin Poké Co. Partners with GNF Worldwide To Expand its Reach into the Global Market
PureGym, U.K. Fitness Brand, Partners with RCS Real Estate Advisors To Drive North America Expansion
Jimmy John’s Goes Global with Signed Franchise Deals in Canada and Latin America
Saudi Arabia Unveils Initiatives To Attract Global Investors and Entrepreneurs
Pizza Inn Signs 50-Unit Deal for Saudi Arabia with First Two Opening in January
Saudi Franchise Expo 2024 Coming Up Fast January 28–31 in Riyadh
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference To Draw International Crowd to Las Vegas, March 19–22
Eddie Rockets, Ireland-Based Brand, To Open in Denmark in 2025
New York Fries, Now a Canadian Brand, Reenters the U.S., Opening in Long Island, NY
Just Poke, Seattle-Based Brand, Enters Canada with Unit in Richmond, B.C.
Strong Pilates (U.S.) Launches in Japan with 50-Studio, 5-Year Deal
School of Rock’s Latin America Master Inks Deals for Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Uruguay
Upgrade Labs’ (U.S.) 6 New Deals Include One in Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Recommended Reading:
