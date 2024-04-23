International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your April look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
American Dairy Queen Hires Gregg Benvenuto as VP of Frandev for U.S. & Canada
Bata India Opens 500th Franchise Store with Opening in Bangalore
Body Fit Training Reaches 300th Unit with Barcelona, Spain Opening
Coffee Prices Soar to Record High as Supply Shrinks
Fazoli’s Kicks Off International Growth with 25-Unit Canadian Development Deal
Hilton Opens Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection in Italy
Inspire Brands Opens 10,000th International Unit, a Dunkin’ in Lelystad, Netherlands
Kumon North America’s Book Drive Supports Literacy Programs in the U.S., Canada & Mexico
McDonald’s Buys All 225 Restaurants from Its Israeli Franchisee Following Boycotts Over Gaza
McDonald’s Korea Hits Record Revenue with Localization and Digital Innovations
Mom’s Touch, South Korean Burger Chain, Enters Japan
Pickleball Kingdom Signs Deal with Franchise India Group To Go Global
Smoke’s Poutinerie Founder Ryan Smolkin Honored Posthumously with Lifetime Achievement Award by Canadian Franchise Association
South Korean Food & Beverage Franchisees Shift Expansion Sights to Japan
Southeast Asia Named Top Growth Market for APAC Region (FedEx, Forbes Insights)
