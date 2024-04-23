 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April

By: Eddy Goldberg | 161 Reads |

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your April look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

American Dairy Queen Hires Gregg Benvenuto as VP of Frandev for U.S. & Canada

Bata India Opens 500th Franchise Store with Opening in Bangalore

Body Fit Training Reaches 300th Unit with Barcelona, Spain Opening

Coffee Prices Soar to Record High as Supply Shrinks

Fazoli’s Kicks Off International Growth with 25-Unit Canadian Development Deal

Hilton Opens Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection in Italy

Inspire Brands Opens 10,000th International Unit, a Dunkin’ in Lelystad, Netherlands

Kumon North America’s Book Drive Supports Literacy Programs in the U.S., Canada & Mexico

McDonald’s Buys All 225 Restaurants from Its Israeli Franchisee Following Boycotts Over Gaza

McDonald’s Korea Hits Record Revenue with Localization and Digital Innovations

Mom’s Touch, South Korean Burger Chain, Enters Japan

Pickleball Kingdom Signs Deal with Franchise India Group To Go Global

Smoke’s Poutinerie Founder Ryan Smolkin Honored Posthumously with Lifetime Achievement Award by Canadian Franchise Association

South Korean Food & Beverage Franchisees Shift Expansion Sights to Japan

Southeast Asia Named Top Growth Market for APAC Region (FedEx, Forbes Insights)

Published: April 23rd, 2024

Share this Feature

Jamba®
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jamba®
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jamba®
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Angry Crab Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Movita Juice Bar
Movita offers natural fruit smoothies, fresh-squeezed Juices, acai bowls, cold brews, fresh wellness shots, and Natural Supplements. All our products...
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
One of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S., Jimmy John’s has been making fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches since 1983 - and seeking...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters