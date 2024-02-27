 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for February
By: Eddy Goldberg

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your February look at global franchise deals and opportunities.

Domino’s China Master Franchisee, DPC Dash, Opens 800th Store

Drybar Expands in the Middle East with a 26-Unit Deal for Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE

Duck Donuts Inks Development Agreement To Open 25 Locations in the Philippines

Gong cha Debuts in Morocco with a Bubble Tea Store in Casablanca

Jollibee To Open 100th North American Location

Marble Slab Creamery To Expand in Canada with 40-Unit Deal

Multi-Unit Franchising Conference To Draw International Crowd to Las Vegas, March 19–22

Nathan’s Famous Brazil Master Franchisee Wants To Open 60 Locations in 2024

Phenix Salon Suites To Host International Development Event in Birmingham, U.K., March 5

Slim Chickens Opens Its 50th Location in the U.K.

Sylvan Learning Franchisee Expands into New Territory in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada

