International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for February
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your February look at global franchise deals and opportunities.
Domino’s China Master Franchisee, DPC Dash, Opens 800th Store
Drybar Expands in the Middle East with a 26-Unit Deal for Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE
Duck Donuts Inks Development Agreement To Open 25 Locations in the Philippines
Gong cha Debuts in Morocco with a Bubble Tea Store in Casablanca
Jollibee To Open 100th North American Location
Marble Slab Creamery To Expand in Canada with 40-Unit Deal
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference To Draw International Crowd to Las Vegas, March 19–22
Nathan’s Famous Brazil Master Franchisee Wants To Open 60 Locations in 2024
Phenix Salon Suites To Host International Development Event in Birmingham, U.K., March 5
Slim Chickens Opens Its 50th Location in the U.K.
Sylvan Learning Franchisee Expands into New Territory in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada
