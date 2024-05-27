 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May
International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May

By: Kevin Behan

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your May look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Domino’s india Franchisee Boosts Profits, Adds 67 Stores in Q1

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream To Open 2 More Locations in Egypt This Summer

Mason’s Famous Lobster Roll Debuts in Italy, Its First International Location 

Pirtek Enters Canada with 3-Unit, 3-Year Deal for Greater Toronto

Popeyes Inks Multi-Country Agreement To Open in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan

Reborn Coffee (U.S.) Signs Master Franchise Agreement To Open Stores in China

Rotana Group (Abu Dhabi) Eyes Franchise Expansion into Pakistan and Africa

School of Rock Inks UK Master Franchise Deal for 30 Units Over 11 Years

The Bar Method Enters Japan, Its First Gym Outside North America

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Signs Master Franchisee for the Maldives

Wendy’s Sole New Zealand Franchisee Sells All 20+ Units to the Flynn Group 

XPonential Fitness Opens First 5 Studios in Saudi Arabia

Published: May 27th, 2024

