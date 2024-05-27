International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your May look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Domino’s india Franchisee Boosts Profits, Adds 67 Stores in Q1
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream To Open 2 More Locations in Egypt This Summer
Mason’s Famous Lobster Roll Debuts in Italy, Its First International Location
Pirtek Enters Canada with 3-Unit, 3-Year Deal for Greater Toronto
Popeyes Inks Multi-Country Agreement To Open in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan
Reborn Coffee (U.S.) Signs Master Franchise Agreement To Open Stores in China
Rotana Group (Abu Dhabi) Eyes Franchise Expansion into Pakistan and Africa
School of Rock Inks UK Master Franchise Deal for 30 Units Over 11 Years
The Bar Method Enters Japan, Its First Gym Outside North America
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Signs Master Franchisee for the Maldives
Wendy’s Sole New Zealand Franchisee Sells All 20+ Units to the Flynn Group
XPonential Fitness Opens First 5 Studios in Saudi Arabia
