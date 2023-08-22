International Franchise News for August
Gong cha Bubble Tea Celebrates the Opening of Its 2000th Store
Slim Chickens Alights in Turkey, Opening in Istanbul
Tapestry Collection by Hilton To Open Its First Hotel in Northern Ireland
Duck Donuts Debuts in Qatar, Opens First Location in Doha
Twin Peaks Opens 4th Location in Mexico City
Hooters To Open Six International Locations in 2023
Hot Dog on a Stick To Open 10 Units in Iraq
“Sides” Fried Chicken Brand Opens Its 4th Restaurant in the U.K.
Firehouse Subs Opens Its 1st Unit in Switzerland, Inks Deal To Launch in Mexico
McDonald’s China Owners Carlyle, Trustar Plan $4 Billion Exit
Russia Seizes Control of Shares in Danone and Carlsberg Subsidiaries
Why Peet’s Coffee Is Staying Put in Russia
Published: August 22nd, 2023
