International Franchise News for August

By: Eddy Goldberg

Gong cha Bubble Tea Celebrates the Opening of Its 2000th Store

Slim Chickens Alights in Turkey, Opening in Istanbul

Tapestry Collection by Hilton To Open Its First Hotel in Northern Ireland

Duck Donuts Debuts in Qatar, Opens First Location in Doha

Twin Peaks Opens 4th Location in Mexico City

Hooters To Open Six International Locations in 2023

Hot Dog on a Stick To Open 10 Units in Iraq

“Sides” Fried Chicken Brand Opens Its 4th Restaurant in the U.K.

Firehouse Subs Opens Its 1st Unit in Switzerland, Inks Deal To Launch in Mexico

McDonald’s China Owners Carlyle, Trustar Plan $4 Billion Exit

Russia Seizes Control of Shares in Danone and Carlsberg Subsidiaries

Why Peet’s Coffee Is Staying Put in Russia

