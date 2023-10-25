International Franchise News for October
Coffee Berry, Greek Coffee Chain, Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Curry Up Now Inks U.K. Master Franchise Deal for 60 Units
Dr. Stretch, Japanese Fitness Studio, Expands into Abu Dhabi
Drybar International Expands with 20-Unit Saudi Arabia Deal
Duck Donuts Lands in Thailand with First Shop in Bangkok
Johnny Rockets Opens First Location in Iraq
Mathnasium’s Renewed Franchise Agreement in Vietnam Set To Double with 25 More Units
MEITO Signs Franchise Agreement in Baghdad for Its Bubble Tea Cafe Concept
Pretzelmaker To Open 25 Units in Canada
Slim Chickens Opens 2 New Restaurants in the U.K.
Tim Hortons Tops 300-Stores in the GCC and India
Time Out Market To Open 35,000 s.f. Store in Bahrain by End of 2024
