International Franchise News for October

Coffee Berry, Greek Coffee Chain, Debuts in Saudi Arabia

Curry Up Now Inks U.K. Master Franchise Deal for 60 Units

Dr. Stretch, Japanese Fitness Studio, Expands into Abu Dhabi

Drybar International Expands with 20-Unit Saudi Arabia Deal

Duck Donuts Lands in Thailand with First Shop in Bangkok

Johnny Rockets Opens First Location in Iraq

Mathnasium’s Renewed Franchise Agreement in Vietnam Set To Double with 25 More Units

MEITO Signs Franchise Agreement in Baghdad for Its Bubble Tea Cafe Concept

Pretzelmaker To Open 25 Units in Canada

Slim Chickens Opens 2 New Restaurants in the U.K.

Tim Hortons Tops 300-Stores in the GCC and India

Time Out Market To Open 35,000 s.f. Store in Bahrain by End of 2024

Published: October 25th, 2023

