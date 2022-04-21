International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - April 2022

We’ve selected some highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#54, April 19, 2022). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here.

Brand Global News: California Pizza Kitchen, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, Lawn Rite (New Zealand), McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and QC Kinetix

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s GlobalTeam on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries.