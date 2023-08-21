 International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – August 2023
International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – August 2023

International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – August 2023

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#88, August 8, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Inflation Is Cooling. Food Inflation Could Get Worse.

Global Shipping Costs Creep Higher After 16-Month Freefall

AI Is Driving the Return to Office

Zoom Asks Employees To Return to Office for First Time Since Covid-19 Pandemic

Canada Sheds Jobs in July, Unemployment Ticks Up to 5.5% as Evidence of Slowing Economy Mounts

McDonald’s Breakfast in Hong Kong Is Truly Deluxe

Brand Global News: Applebee’s, Chipotle, Firehouse Subs, IHOP, McDonald’s, Outback, Papa John’s, Pollo Tropical, Starbucks, Subway, and Taco Bell

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

 

Published: August 21st, 2023

