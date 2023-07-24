 International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - July 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg | 195 Reads | 4 Shares

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#86, July 11, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

China on brink of consumer deflation

• How big is the market for crude oil?

• U.S. is top investment destination despite falling inflows

• Britain is the only G7 country where inflation is still rising

• McDonald’s stops using tomatoes in India amid record prices

• Aviation strikes to disrupt European flights this summer

Brand Global News: Buffalo Wild Wings, Carrefour, Five Guys, KFC, Subway, McDonald’s, Taco Bell

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: July 24th, 2023

