International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - June 2023

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#84, June 13, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

• The State of Economic Freedom in 2023

• Who Is Raising Wages on (U.S.) Main Street?

• Reimagining Economic Growth in Africa

• Half of Big International Firms To Cut Office Space in Next 3 Years

• Starbucks Says It’s on Track To Meet 9,000-Store Goal on Chinese Mainland

• What Covid Has Taught Us: 5 Pandemic Lessons for Franchising

Brand Global News: Luckin Coffee, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Subway, Sweetgreen

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.