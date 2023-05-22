International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – May 2023
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#82, May 16, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
• Visualizing Global Attitudes Towards AI
• Comparing the Speed of Interest Rate Hikes (1988–2023)
• The World’s Busiest Airports by Passenger Count
• Hybrid Workers Are Eating Healthier, Sleeping and Exercising More
• The Genius Way McDonald’s Held Its Own In France
Brand Global News: Burger King, Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’, Domino’s, McDonald’s, and Tim Hortons
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s GlobalTeam on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries.
