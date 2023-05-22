 International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – May 2023
International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – May 2023

International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards – May 2023

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#82, May 16, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Visualizing Global Attitudes Towards AI

Comparing the Speed of Interest Rate Hikes (1988–2023)

The World’s Busiest Airports by Passenger Count

Hybrid Workers Are Eating Healthier, Sleeping and Exercising More

•  The Genius Way McDonald’s Held Its Own In France

Brand Global News: Burger King, Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’, Domino’s, McDonald’s, and Tim Hortons

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s GlobalTeam on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries.

 

